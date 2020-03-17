Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jim Reilly. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church Statesville , NC View Map Interment 2:00 PM Salisbury National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James “Jim” Joseph Reilly, 77, of Calahaln Road, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Jim was born in New York City on January 5, 1943, to the late James Patrick and Agnes O'Malley Reilly. He graduated from St. Helena High School in Bronx, New York and then enlisted in the 82 nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, where he served for three years. He served at Fort Bragg, NC. He met his wife, Pat, and they were married in New York on April 11, 1964. Jim was also a member of the NC National Guard and served until 2003, retiring at the rank of Sergeant 1 st Class with a combined service of 33 years. He worked 35 years at Hoechst-Celanese in the maintenance department and served as jameshead of the fire brigade for many years, as well as being a fire fighting instructor. Jim was a charter member of the Sheffield-Calahaln Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Statesville, NC, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working on his farm. He is survived by his wife, Pat; two daughters, Kathy Shields (Coy) of Summerfield, NC, and Patricia Scott (Joey) of Lucama, NC; six grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew Shields, Frank (Rebecca), Wyatt, Ben and Sarah Scott; a brother, Tom Reilly (Margaret) of Woodridge, NJ; a sister, Gerry Gibson (Tom) of Crompond, NY; a brother-in-law, Jim Patterson of Pinehurst, NC; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville, with Rev. Thomas J. Kessler officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Eaton Funeral Service. Memorials may be considered for Sheffield-Calahaln Volunteer Fire Department, 435 Dyson Road, Mocksville, NC 27028 or to St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Drive, Statesville, NC 28677 . Online condolences may be made at

