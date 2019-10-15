Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Rector. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church 5202 Mooresville Road Salisbury, , NC View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Burial Following Services St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Joseph Rector, age 93 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Catawba County, James was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Rector. His brothers Robert and Theodore also preceded him in death. James graduated from China Grove High School in 1943. He was employed by Celanese Corporation until his retirement. James was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. He also volunteered with Locke Township Fire Department for many years. James leaves behind his sister, Gracie Rector and sisters-in-law, Rena Rector and Dollie Rector. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews for the food he shared from his garden, his love of Nascar, and the many bird houses he built for purple martins. Visitation for James will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:30am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Funeral service will follow at 10:30am at the Church, officiated by Pastor Mark Ryman, with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the caregivers who looked after James in his later years. You made his final wish possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you may honor James with a memorial to St. Mark's Lutheran Church if you wish. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Rector. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

