Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401

Mr. James "Kaptain" Titus Kirks, age 71 of China Grove, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Atrium Health Union after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. James was born June 30, 1948 in Guilford County and was the son of the late James Henry Kirks and Jettie Allen Kirks. His son, Dalton Ruth also preceded him in death. James was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salisbury. He gathered the family history for all the church members. He spent the last part of his career as a school bus driver for Cabarrus County Schools. He loved his job driving and enjoyed the children on his route. James had a special gift and a keen interest in computer software and programming. He loved his family dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jeffrey Kirks and daughters, Miracle Larmand (David), Michelle Stafford (Chris), Jalyn Campbell, his brother, Paul Allen Kirks (Jane) and also his sister, Karen Kirks Alexander (Henry). James also leaves behind his grandchildren, Gabriel Larmand, Camden Larmand, Brittney Daniels, Corey Stafford, Alyssa Ruth, Austen Adams, Isabelle Campbell, Olivia Campbell, and Elijah Campbell along with several great-grandchildren. Visitation for James will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00pm at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 3:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in honored to be serving the family of Mr. Kirks. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 4, 2020

