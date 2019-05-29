Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Larry Anderson. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holy Cross Lutheran Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Larry Anderson, 74, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born January 11, 1945, in Davie County to the late Lucille Anderson Plott. He is survived by his wife, Jane Waller Anderson of the home; daughter, Lynn (Brian) Wisecarver of Mocksville; son, Eddie (Beth) Anderson of Granite Quarry; grandchildren, Luke (Tiffany) Ray of Lexington, James (Alex) Ray of Mocksville, McKenna Anderson of Granite Quarry and Callie Wisecarver of Mocksville; great-grandchildren, Delaney Managan and Luke Ray, Jr. of Lexington, and Marley Foster and Martha Jane Ray of Mocksville; two brothers, Rayford (Peggy) Hendrix of Mocksville and Tommy Hendrix of Cooleemee; two sisters, Brenda (Harold) Sheek of Advance and Martha (Delbert) Bennett of Mocksville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jimmy, as he was known to his high school classmates, was a 1964 graduate of Davie County High School. While at Davie High he excelled at football and basketball and even scored the first basket in the new gym at the 1200 Salisbury Road campus. In 2016, he was inducted into Davie High School's Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1960-61 men's basketball team who won the North Piedmont Conference title. He held the record for most points scored in a game until it was later broken. He married Sarah Jane Waller of Woodleaf at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on April 25, 1964. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mocksville where he served in many capacities including choir member, former church council president, Boy Scout committee, and former Sunday school teacher. He was retired from K.W. Arthur and Son in Salisbury where he was employed for 33 years as a roofing supervisor. Jim enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and his wife spent their retirement years travelling extensively across the United States. They most recently enjoyed a family cruise to the Bahamas. Jim's favorite place to vacation with his family was the beach where they spent every summer enjoying spending time together. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The family would like to acknowledge the ICU nurses and doctors at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center for their compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, they would like to request memorials be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church the , or the . Online condolences may be made at

Mr. James Larry Anderson, 74, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born January 11, 1945, in Davie County to the late Lucille Anderson Plott. He is survived by his wife, Jane Waller Anderson of the home; daughter, Lynn (Brian) Wisecarver of Mocksville; son, Eddie (Beth) Anderson of Granite Quarry; grandchildren, Luke (Tiffany) Ray of Lexington, James (Alex) Ray of Mocksville, McKenna Anderson of Granite Quarry and Callie Wisecarver of Mocksville; great-grandchildren, Delaney Managan and Luke Ray, Jr. of Lexington, and Marley Foster and Martha Jane Ray of Mocksville; two brothers, Rayford (Peggy) Hendrix of Mocksville and Tommy Hendrix of Cooleemee; two sisters, Brenda (Harold) Sheek of Advance and Martha (Delbert) Bennett of Mocksville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jimmy, as he was known to his high school classmates, was a 1964 graduate of Davie County High School. While at Davie High he excelled at football and basketball and even scored the first basket in the new gym at the 1200 Salisbury Road campus. In 2016, he was inducted into Davie High School's Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1960-61 men's basketball team who won the North Piedmont Conference title. He held the record for most points scored in a game until it was later broken. He married Sarah Jane Waller of Woodleaf at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on April 25, 1964. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mocksville where he served in many capacities including choir member, former church council president, Boy Scout committee, and former Sunday school teacher. He was retired from K.W. Arthur and Son in Salisbury where he was employed for 33 years as a roofing supervisor. Jim enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He and his wife spent their retirement years travelling extensively across the United States. They most recently enjoyed a family cruise to the Bahamas. Jim's favorite place to vacation with his family was the beach where they spent every summer enjoying spending time together. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Eaton Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. The family would like to acknowledge the ICU nurses and doctors at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center for their compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, they would like to request memorials be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church the , or the . Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.