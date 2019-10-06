Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Larry Stroup. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James LARRY Stroup, 71, of Kannapolis went to be the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Atrium Health, Cabarrus following a short illness. Larry was born December 27, 1947 in DeKalb County, Ga. a son of the late James Arthur and Martha Lee Whitley Stroup. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Starnes and a step-son Scott Brown. Larry was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Kannapolis where he had served as a church elder and was on various committees. He had retired from Food Lion with 30 years of service. He had served as produce manager. Larry enjoyed golfing, hunting, yardwork and going to the beach. Funeral services to celebrate Larry's life will be 4:00 P.M. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Steve Leigh. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Survivors include his wife of 34 years; Shelby Jean Stroup of the home, three children, Gene (Kim) Stroup of Raleigh, Dina (Chris) Story and Lisa Starnes all of Albemarle, two stepchildren Doug (Jan) Brown and Michael (Sharon) Brown all of China Grove. He is also survived by a brother Gary Stroup (Cheryl) of Albemarle, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorials be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 806 Kluttz St., Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Stroup. Online condolences may be sent to

