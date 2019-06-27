James Lloyd Moose, 57, of Salisbury, went to heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born July 6, 1961, to the late William “Bill” Moose and Mae Kluttz Moose. Mr. Moose played baseball for Faith and Sportsman Sports Club. He worked in maintenance for Albex and was of the Lutheran faith. Mr. Moose is survived by his wife, Debbie K. Lowman; step-daughter, Melissa D. Lowman; granddaughters, Madelyn D. Lowman Jackson and Katelyn D. Lowman; cousins, Steve and Wanda Kluttz and Keith and Sherry Kluttz. Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Carl Haynes. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Moose family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 27, 2019