James Lowry Carter, Jr. (Jimmy) died July 14, 2020, in Cumberland, MD. Born February 18, 1943, he was the son of Lowry Carter and Isabelle Snipes Carter. He lived an extraordinary life, yet a humble life. He was a gifted violinist who played beautiful music all over the world with various symphonies, retiring from The National Symphony in Washington, DC. As a child he sang with the Texas Boys Choir in Denton, Texas under George Bragg. He attended the University of Alabama his first two years of college, and completed his degree at the Manhattan School of Music in New York. Jimmy adored his wife of 37 years (deceased), friends, family, and many pets during his life. He loved to travel and see beautiful parts of America with his wife, and return to North Carolina to spend time with his extended family. He wrote poetry and music, one piece a tribute to Kennedy's death in 1963, who he had met when concert master while playing on the White House lawn as a college student. Jimmy had a tender heart for people and animals and loved them both, and the love was always returned to him. Memorial: Should anyone choose to honor him with a memorial, he would be so proud of donations made to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, to help take care of his furry friends. Service: A private service will be held in North Carolina on August 1, 2020, with his surviving family. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com