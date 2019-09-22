James Martin Davis, 63, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. He was born September 25, 1955 in Concord, NC to Gladys Gray Davis of Concord and the late William Harley Davis, Jr. James was a graduate of Concord High School. James was the owner and operator of Gold Hill Water Craft. He enjoyed fishing and being on or close to the water, watching racing and college football, riding motorcycles and being outdoors. James was a jack of all trades and a master of none. James is survived by his wife Paula Corl Davis, whom he married April 29, 2000; daughter, Teena Davis Walters and husband Heath of China Grove; sons, James Martin Davis Jr. and wife Ashley of Ellabell, GA, William Grant Davis, and Trevor Harley Davis; granddaughters, Jasmine Walters, Heather Walters, and Kara Walters; grandsons, Tristan Walters, Levi Davis, and Aiden Davis; and sisters, Rita Smith of Faith, and Julie Sloop and husband Sam of Bland, VA; The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, September 23, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Robbie Chrispt, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Davis family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 22, 2019