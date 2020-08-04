James Maxwell Troutman, 89, passed away in his home on August 2, 2020 in Granite Quarry, NC. Jim was born in Granite Quarry on July 23, 1931 to Quincey E. and Mary V. (Hunsucker) Troutman. Jim spent many years working for and eventually retiring from Granite Knitwear in Granite Quarry. Jim lived in Granite Quarry his entire life but owned a home in Florida for a number of years where he would spend the winters. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting. He also loved horses and had many that he enjoyed riding in parades and showing in competitions around the area. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Doris Jean Austin in 1998, his son James Michael Troutman in 1968, and his daughter Connie Lynn Ludwig in 2008. Jim is survived by his longtime friend and constant companion Marty Sutton of Granite Quarry and two nephews, David Stout (Linda) of New Bern, NC and Richard Stout (Sharon) of Lakeland, FL. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery in Granite Quarry at 11:00 am with the Rev. Kyle Bates officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Troutman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
