1/1
James Maxwell Troutman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Maxwell Troutman, 89, passed away in his home on August 2, 2020 in Granite Quarry, NC. Jim was born in Granite Quarry on July 23, 1931 to Quincey E. and Mary V. (Hunsucker) Troutman. Jim spent many years working for and eventually retiring from Granite Knitwear in Granite Quarry. Jim lived in Granite Quarry his entire life but owned a home in Florida for a number of years where he would spend the winters. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting. He also loved horses and had many that he enjoyed riding in parades and showing in competitions around the area. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Doris Jean Austin in 1998, his son James Michael Troutman in 1968, and his daughter Connie Lynn Ludwig in 2008. Jim is survived by his longtime friend and constant companion Marty Sutton of Granite Quarry and two nephews, David Stout (Linda) of New Bern, NC and Richard Stout (Sharon) of Lakeland, FL. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery in Granite Quarry at 11:00 am with the Rev. Kyle Bates officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Troutman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved