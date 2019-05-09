James Meredith Tulloh Jr. of China Grove passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Living Center in Concord. He was born Aug. 6, 1945. A native of Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late James Tulloh Sr. and Ollie Mae Smith Tulloh. Husband to the late Elizabeth Ann Trobaugh Tulloh, Jim loved The Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia from which he graduated. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Jim was a member of Genesis Baptist Church in China Grove. Service: A reception will be at 1 p.m. Saturrday, May 11, 2019 at Genesis Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Jim's graveside service will be held in Louisa, Va. at a later date. Caregiver Judy Grice wishes to express her sincere appreciation to the staff at The Living Center in Concord, for their loving and compassionate care of Jim along with his friend Raymond Condrey and other wonderful friends. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, 705 Griffith St., Davidson, NC 28036 or Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Tulloh family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Salisbury Post on May 9, 2019