James Mesimer

James F. Mesimer, age 64, died on August 22, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Fred was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. Fred was born in Salisbury on May 9, 1956 to the late James A. Mesimer and Mildred C. Williams Mesimer. He was a 1974 graduate of West Rowan High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the close of the Vietnam War and soon after his honorable discharge, began working for the V.A. Medical Center in Salisbury. Fred retired, at the age of 46, from the Salisbury National Cemetery and spent the latter period of his life prioritizing time with those he held most dear. Fred did all he could to help a family member or friend in need; those who knew him best will always remember his willingness to help others where and when he could. Fred was a member of the American Legion Post 0054 of Cooleemee. Fred is survived by his son, James Michael “Mitchell” Mesimer of Modesto, CA, his sisters: Kathy Blanc of Yanceyville, NC and Patty Merrell of Oxford, NC. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a great great niece. In addition to his parents, James A. and Mildred C. Mesimer, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Kennedy, and sister, Pamela Belik. Services will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Thursday September 3rd at 2:00 pm. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Mesimer family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
