James Michael “Mike” McCain , 62, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born October 15, 1956 in Monroe, NC to the late Kenneth and Betty Underwood McCain. Mike was a member Rock Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and watching NASCAR. He was a former truck driver. Mike is survived by his girlfriend, Marilyn Jean Martin; daughter, Lauren Stirewalt and husband Adam of Locust, NC; step-sister, Dawn Tarlton of ME; nephew, Doug Tarlton, Jr. of ME; grandson, Liam Stirewalt; and granddaughter, Delilah Stirewalt. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Rock Grove United Methodist Church (1050 Rock Grove Church Road, Salisbury, North Carolina), conducted by Pastor, Tommy Conder. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the McCain family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019