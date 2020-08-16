1/
James Milligan Haymaker
James Milligan Haymaker, 85, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on August 10, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Lenoir to Willis G. Haymaker, Sr. and Dorothy T. Haymaker. He taught art for many years at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer and moved to Salisbury when he retired. His paintings were exhibited at Pfeiffer's Charlotte campus and at Rail Walk and Waterworks in Salisbury along with many other places. He is survived by sister, Marti Haymaker; brother, Will Haymaker; niece, Marti Davis; nephew, Todd Haymaker, all of California; and great-nephews, Brian Davis of Berlin and Justin Davis of Barcelona. There will be no service. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the Art Department at Pfeiffer University. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Haymaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Cremation Service
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
