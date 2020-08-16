James Milligan Haymaker, 85, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on August 10, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Lenoir to Willis G. Haymaker, Sr. and Dorothy T. Haymaker. He taught art for many years at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer and moved to Salisbury when he retired. His paintings were exhibited at Pfeiffer's Charlotte campus and at Rail Walk and Waterworks in Salisbury along with many other places. He is survived by sister, Marti Haymaker; brother, Will Haymaker; niece, Marti Davis; nephew, Todd Haymaker, all of California; and great-nephews, Brian Davis of Berlin and Justin Davis of Barcelona. There will be no service. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the Art Department at Pfeiffer University. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Haymaker family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.