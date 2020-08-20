1/1
James Milton Rumley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James Milton Rumley, 78, of Cross Street, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 15, 1941, in Guilford County, to the late Carl Wilson and Emily Cora Kirkman Rumley. Jim enjoyed a full life that included many varied vocations. He was of the Methodist faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A North Carolina native, he moved to Cooleemee in 1986. His deep abiding interest was in history and in 2001 he authored, “Cooleemee: The Life & Times of a Mill Town”. As the Textile Heritage Center's archivist, Jim assembled the South's preeminent collection of mill and mill village photographs, documents and artifacts housed in local museums and at UNC Chapel Hill. Jim was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He also enjoyed feeding and watching birds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Rumley. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Wells Rumley, of the home; two sons, Lewis Rumley and Danny Rumley (Andrea); a grandson, Jonathan; two brothers, Carl W. Rumley, Jr. (Pansy) and Philip Rumley; a stepdaughter, Casey Simpson Fernandez (Sergio); and three step great-grandchildren, Annalynn, Emma and Leah. Service: A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Legion Memorial Park in Cooleemee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cooleemee Historical Association, P.O. Box 667, Cooleemee, NC 27014. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Legion Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-2148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved