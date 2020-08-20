Mr. James Milton Rumley, 78, of Cross Street, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 15, 1941, in Guilford County, to the late Carl Wilson and Emily Cora Kirkman Rumley. Jim enjoyed a full life that included many varied vocations. He was of the Methodist faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A North Carolina native, he moved to Cooleemee in 1986. His deep abiding interest was in history and in 2001 he authored, “Cooleemee: The Life & Times of a Mill Town”. As the Textile Heritage Center's archivist, Jim assembled the South's preeminent collection of mill and mill village photographs, documents and artifacts housed in local museums and at UNC Chapel Hill. Jim was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He also enjoyed feeding and watching birds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Don Rumley. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Wells Rumley, of the home; two sons, Lewis Rumley and Danny Rumley (Andrea); a grandson, Jonathan; two brothers, Carl W. Rumley, Jr. (Pansy) and Philip Rumley; a stepdaughter, Casey Simpson Fernandez (Sergio); and three step great-grandchildren, Annalynn, Emma and Leah. Service: A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Legion Memorial Park in Cooleemee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cooleemee Historical Association, P.O. Box 667, Cooleemee, NC 27014. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.