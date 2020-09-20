James Isaac “Buddy” Morton, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health. Born January 18, 1930, in Wadesboro, he was a son of the late Willie Blair Morton and Mary Threadgill Morton. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Holder, Helen Fortner, and Imogene Morton Roach; a granddaughter, Crystal Wetherbee; and step-daughter, Cynthia Shrum. Mr. Morton was a talented, experienced and professional painter by trade, having worked for various painting contractors over the years. Buddy had honorably served his country with the US Navy and had attended Genesis Baptist Church, as long as his health allowed. He enjoyed NASCAR, watching sports on TV, fishing and loved spending time at his home at Holden Beach. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Loving family members include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Stamey Morton; his children, Sheila Wetherbee, Linda Wetherbee (Rick), James Morton, Jr. (Sharon), Bonnie Overcash (Todd), and Sharon Clendenin (Jeff); his brother, Willie Blair Morton, Jr.; sisters, Eunice Burris and Patricia Dellinger; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family members. Services: Services were held Wednesday, September 16th, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Salisbury National Cemetery at 9 am Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, with military honors.



