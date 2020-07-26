1/1
James Ray Leazer
James Ray Leazer, 76 of Holden Beach, NC, went to be with Jesus face to face on Monday, July 20, 2020 with his loving wife of 30 years by his side. He was an active member of Harvest Fellowship of Shallotte, NC. Previously, he was a member of Highest Praise Church of God in Landis, NC. Ray loved the Lord, enjoyed riding motorcycles and spent his time in auto body before fulfilling his dream and retiring to the beach. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and especially celebrating the 4th of July with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Mildred (Maw) Miller and sister, Sue Kluttz. He is survived by his loving wife, Patty Leazer of 30 years, whom he adored; loving granddaughters, Hannah Shoemaker and Kacyn Shoemaker of the home; children, Todd (Diane) of Rockwell, NC, Mikey (Jill) of Salisbury, NC, Jenette Leazer of Chesterville, VA, Robin Faries (Victor) of Salisbury, NC, Carie Heilig (Brandon) of York, PA; adoptive daughter, Wendi Shackleford of Mt. Pleasant, NC; grandchildren, Christina, Kendra, Nathan, Raegan, West, Sadie, Brynna, Michaela, Cheyenne; and many great-grandchildren. He also had special prayer partners and close friends, Charlene Shoemaker, Tommy Kirby, David Rowland, Lane Greene, Lee Toler and Tony Whaley. Rays main purpose in life was to witness his love for Jesus and to see all his children do the same. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date due to Covid-19. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
My dad will always be my hero. I miss him so much.
Carie Davis Heilig
Family
