James Robert Humphries Jr. (Jim), 80, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Jim was born February 22, 1940 in Roanoke, VA to his father, James Robert Humphries Sr. and mother Maude Satchwell Humphries, along with his late sister Patricia Scott. He was a loving father to his four children. He spent his life as a business man in North/South Carolina, Texas, and Florida and was a veteran of the US Army. Jim retired in Salisbury where he spent his time cheering on Clemson (Go Tigers!) and visiting friends and family along the east coast. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Humphries Stone and husband Darrell Stone; his three sons Dr. James Robert Humphries III (Trip) and wife Dr. Kristen Humphries, Robert Faires Humphries (Bo), and William Henry Humphries (Will) and fiancée Anne Lee; and two grandchildren, Jordan Scott Lakey and Garrett Neil Lakey. Service: A private service will be officiated by Chris Lakey of Harmony United Methodist Church at the U.S. National Cemetery in Salisbury for family members. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Duke Health at https://giving.dukehealth.org/
or to The Planetary Society at https://www.planetary.org/
. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Humphries family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.