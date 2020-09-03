1/1
James Robert Humphries Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Humphries Jr. (Jim), 80, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Jim was born February 22, 1940 in Roanoke, VA to his father, James Robert Humphries Sr. and mother Maude Satchwell Humphries, along with his late sister Patricia Scott. He was a loving father to his four children. He spent his life as a business man in North/South Carolina, Texas, and Florida and was a veteran of the US Army. Jim retired in Salisbury where he spent his time cheering on Clemson (Go Tigers!) and visiting friends and family along the east coast. He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Humphries Stone and husband Darrell Stone; his three sons Dr. James Robert Humphries III (Trip) and wife Dr. Kristen Humphries, Robert Faires Humphries (Bo), and William Henry Humphries (Will) and fiancée Anne Lee; and two grandchildren, Jordan Scott Lakey and Garrett Neil Lakey. Service: A private service will be officiated by Chris Lakey of Harmony United Methodist Church at the U.S. National Cemetery in Salisbury for family members. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Duke Health at https://giving.dukehealth.org/ or to The Planetary Society at https://www.planetary.org/. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Humphries family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved