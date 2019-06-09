James Ross Kerns, Sr., 73, of Granite Quarry, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born December 4, 1945, in Pottstown, PA to the late Hugh and Mary McDaniel Kerns. Mr. Kerns was a graduate of Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown, PA and retired after 22 years Mrs. Smiths Pies. He was a past member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry. He enjoyed trains, antique cars, and traveling to England where he made numerous friends over the years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Kerns. Mr. Kerns is survived by his son, James Ross Kerns, Jr. of Salisbury; life partner, Cathy Rhyne of Granite Quarry; two sisters; his cats and dog Tim, all of which he dearly loved. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Kyle Bates officiating. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Rowan County, P.O. Box 295, Salisbury, NC 28145 or Meals on Wheels of Rowan County, P.O. Box 1914, Salisbury, NC 28145. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Kerns family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019