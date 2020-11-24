James “Jim” Kenneth Shulenberger, 87, of Salisbury N.C., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks. He was born June 21, 1933 to the late E. L. Shulenberger and Helen McCullough Shulenberger. James was the owner of a landscaping company retired 20 plus years ago also a Korea Veteran in the U.S. ARMY. His passion was his breakfast friends and his church family. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by wife, Velma “Vicky” Shulenberger and brother, Bobby Shulenberger. James is survived by his nephews, Randy Shulenberger and Terry Shulenberger; and niece, Marsha Flowers. There will be a graveside memorial service at Rowan Memorial Park at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Shulenberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.