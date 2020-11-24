1/1
James Shulenberger
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James “Jim” Kenneth Shulenberger, 87, of Salisbury N.C., passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Huntersville Oaks. He was born June 21, 1933 to the late E. L. Shulenberger and Helen McCullough Shulenberger. James was the owner of a landscaping company retired 20 plus years ago also a Korea Veteran in the U.S. ARMY. His passion was his breakfast friends and his church family. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by wife, Velma “Vicky” Shulenberger and brother, Bobby Shulenberger. James is survived by his nephews, Randy Shulenberger and Terry Shulenberger; and niece, Marsha Flowers. There will be a graveside memorial service at Rowan Memorial Park at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Shulenberger family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Cremation Service
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved