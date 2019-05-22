James Strowd “Red” Riggs, 91, of Concord, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a brief hospitalization at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Cabarrus Hospice. He was born Oct. 4, 1927 in Durham County, to Eudoxie Moore Riggs and Flora Katherine Sloan Riggs. After the death of his parents James was raised at the Methodist Episcopal Children's Orphanage in Raleigh. During World War II, he enlisted in the United States Merchant Marines and served as Ships Engineer in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He also served in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer in the Korean War. While on leave to visit his sister in Concord, he met and soon after married Grace Hopkins Riggs. They both graduated from Evans College with degrees in business. James worked as an insurance underwriter for Life of Virginia in Concord for over 40 years. James was involved with youth activities including the Kannapolis YMCA, Cub Scout Pack 12 and Boy Scout Troop 34. He received Scouting's Silver Beaver Service Award and participated on the district review process for Eagle Scouts. James was a service veteran with American Legion Beaver-Pittman Post 115 in Kannapolis and a Master Mason in Stokes Masonic Lodge 32 in Concord. He was a member of the Kannapolis Coin Club. James was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Concord and active on the board of trustees and various committees including property and budget. He was married to Grace for more than 61 years until her death. They had two children, a daughter, Susan Dale Riggs, deceased; and a son, James S. “Jim” Riggs Jr. and wife Darlene W. Riggs of Kings Mountain; a grandson, Alan Wilson Riggs and wife Erin Elizabeth Riggs of Greenville; a granddaughter, Erin Frances Riggs of Asheville; one brother, Benjamin Duke Riggs and wife Bobbie C. Riggs of Durham; two sisters, Viola Riggs Vanderburg and Mary Frances Riggs, both deceased. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services at noon in the sanctuary of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis with military honors. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt. Olivet Church Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 22, 2019