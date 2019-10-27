James Thomas Swanner, 93, of China Grove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis following a short illness. James was born Jan. 24, 1926 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late James Covington Swanner and Eva Vina Atkinson Swanner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willie Parker Swanner on Sept. 29, 2016; and three sisters, Mary Alice Swanner, Faye Patterson and Maye Cook; and a brother, Charles Swanner. In early years James was owner/operator of Swanner's Radio and TV Service. In later life he retired from Fiber Industries after many years of service. James was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WW2 in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. He loved to clog dance and fish. Family members left to cherish his memory include a son, James T. Swanner, Jr. and wife, Ann of Granite Quarry; two daughters, Linda Stirewalt and husband, Tony of China Grove and Carolyn Vanderburg and husband, Ray of China Grove; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret Linker, Ruth Adams and Shirley Wilson all of China Grove. Visitation and Service: Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Carl Haynes. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials: The family request that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Swanner. Online condolences may be sent to www. Whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2019