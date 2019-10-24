Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Lindley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Ave Burlington , NC 27215 (336)-226-1622 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 508 W. Davis Street Burlington , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Burlington, Mr. Lindley was born April 1, 1927 to the late Harvey Winford Lindley and Cassie Elizabeth Mattox Lindley. Mr. Lindley was married for 58 years to the late Mary Ruth Johnston Lindley before her death in 2011. Mrs. Lindley was also a native of Burlington. Educated at Broad Street School and Burlington High School, Lindley attended Elon College and East Carolina University. During

A native of Burlington, Mr. Lindley was born April 1, 1927 to the late Harvey Winford Lindley and Cassie Elizabeth Mattox Lindley. Mr. Lindley was married for 58 years to the late Mary Ruth Johnston Lindley before her death in 2011. Mrs. Lindley was also a native of Burlington. Educated at Broad Street School and Burlington High School, Lindley attended Elon College and East Carolina University. During WWII , he was stationed with the US Army in Rosenheim, Germany after training at Camp Croft. For his service, Mr. Lindley earned the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Lindley's entrepreneurial spirit showed itself at an early age. As a child, he collected bottles for the deposit money and sold hot popcorn to travelers at the bus station in town. At the age of twenty, Lindley purchased a house to rent for supplemental income. With that income he purchased additional residential and commercial properties in North and South Carolina which he maintained the rest of his life. In addition to his real estate endeavors, Mr. Lindley worked in the textile industry in various roles and, in 1977, founded Lindley Laboratories, which was headquartered in the former Minneola Cone Mill in Gibsonville. Lindley enjoyed his vocation, meeting colleagues, entertaining clients, and problem-solving for his customers by finding just the right solution in the lab or with equipment. With his commitment to quality and a genuine interest in the success of others, Lindley acquired many life-long customers and earned several awards for outstanding success in sales. In 1999, he invented a method for manufacturing pantyhose for which he was granted a U. S. Patent. While always headquartered in the Burlington area, learning progressive techniques in the textile industry took Lindley to trade shows in Italy while sales drew him to Mexico and Puerto Rico. Most of Lindley's business travels took him throughout NC, SC, TN, and VA via the state highway systems. He could give directions to almost anywhere including his favorite places to eat and lodge while providing concise mileage distance from Burlington. Lindley enjoyed travel and took his family to many destinations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central and South America, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean Islands. His favorite trips were those with Mary and all their children and grandchildren. A favorite activity for many years was deep-sea sport fishing in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. After traveling, he enjoyed being home, working in his yard, and spending time with extended family. Raised a member of Webb Avenue Methodist Church, Mr. Lindley joined First Presbyterian Church after his marriage to Mary, where he served as an elder and was an active member of the Open Door Sunday School class. Lindley recently received a 70-year service award from the Bula Masonic Lodge #409. He was a member of the Oasis Shriners and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He was also a member of Alamance Country Club, Sertoma service club, National Association of Hosiery Manufacturers, and NC Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists. Lindley was predeceased by a brother, Harvey Winford Lindley, Jr., and a sister, Mary Elizabeth Lindley McCauley. He is survived by his brother, Jack Rogers Lindley and wife Dot, and sisters, Frances L. Clapp and Peggy L. Mullis, all of Burlington. Also surviving are children, James Thomas Lindley, Jr. and wife Cindy, and William Clarke Lindley, of Burlington, and Diane Lindley Fisher and husband Luke of Salisbury. Predeceased by a grandson, William Clarke Lindley, Jr., surviving grandchildren are James Thomas Lindley, III of Burlington, Brent Bivins Lindley and wife Jenny of Charleston, SC, and their daughter, Peyton Grace Lindley, Chelsea Wren Lindley and Mary Elizabeth Fisher of Raleigh, Benjamin Carrol Fisher of Salisbury, Luke Thomas Fisher of Charlotte, Cameron Lindley Reynolds and husband Allen of Greensboro, and their children Morgan and Keelan Reynolds of Greensboro. Special and devoted caretakers of the family have been Louise Love and Janie Anderson. On Friday, October 25, a family graveside service will be held at Alamance Memorial Park before the 11:00 a.m. memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 508 W. Davis Street, Burlington, NC 27215. After the service, the family will receive guests in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , or to First Presbyterian Church, Burlington, or the Bula Masonic Lodge, 1307 South Main Street, Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close