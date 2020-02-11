James Tracey Kirby, 55, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Alexandria, Louisiana on April 30, 1964, he was the son of the late Roland Kirby and Anna Maxine Pumphrey Kirby. James attended St, Luke's Episcopal Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He graduated from Millsaps College in Houston, Mississippi and worked for Novant Health for many years. He later worked as a manager at K-Dee's Jewelers for four years. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his half-sister, Stephanie Estes of Houston, Mississippi, an aunt and two nieces. A memorial service will take place at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Arrangements are pending at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kirby family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 11, 2020