Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-2111
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury , NC 28144
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Obituary

James William Trexler, Jr., 79, of Salisbury passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born September 25, 1940 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James William Trexler, Sr. and Julia Devereaux Jarrett Trexler. He was educated in the Salisbury schools and graduated from Boyden High School, Class of 1958. Jim spent his life in retail business serving the public at Belk Harry for 21 years and Ralph Baker Shoes for 37 years. He was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and greeter. Jim was a Fairfield dad. He played ball year-round with the neighborhood kids and friends of Jimmy and Timmy. His presence and influence on their lives went far beyond the field of play and onto the greater game of life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Trexler and a brother, Tom Trexler. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Shirley Frye Trexler; his son, Tim Trexler (Lisa) of Shelby; granddaughter, Kari Willis (Andy) of Kings Mountain and grandson, TJ Trexler of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Julia Hall of Statesville and brother-in-law, Rusty Frye (Sharon) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday (Jan. 29) at Summersett Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 AM Thursday, (Jan. 30) at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastors Rhodes Woolly and Tim Trexler officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Five Alive Fund at First Church of Christ United Church of Christ, 207 W. Horah St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Sanctuary Payoff Fund, 1227 Mt. Sinai Church Rd., Shelby, NC 28152. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Trexler family. Online condolences may be made at

