Mr. James Vester Tyner, age 79 passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 11, 2019. The family will receive friends (today) Sunday, October 13 from 4 to 6 pm at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 14 at 2 pm at West Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Phillip Kingsland officiating. Mr. Tyner was born April 20, 1940 in Chesterfield county, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bud Tyner. James retired as a technician from Zellweger Uster Technologies. He loved the game of basketball and was an avid Duke fan. He also enjoyed photography, walking every day and hiking in the mountains. He truly loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Lovada Helms Tyner; daughters, Peidi Smith and husband, Danny of China Grove and Cheryl Bopp and husband, Eric of Greenville, SC; son, Doug Tyner of Concord; grandchildren, Leif Tyner, Allison Gardner, Sara Marshburn, Julia and Jarod Bopp; sister, Brenda Drye of Concord; brother, Donald Tyner of Cheraw, SC; several nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the Tyner family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 13, 2019