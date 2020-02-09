Dr. James W. Reynolds Jr., 81, of Salisbury peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January, 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mikell; daughter, Dr. Yorke Reynolds of Florence, SC, sons James Reynolds III of Salisbury, Chase Reynolds of Cleveland, NC, Marc (Tara) Reynolds of Pittsboro, NC and Kent (Kristen) Reynolds of Concord, NC; sisters Norma (Allen) Ko of Rexford, NY, Frances Inscoe of Newton, NC; and three grandchildren. Born on December 22, 1938, in Newton, NC, to the late J.W. and June Reynolds Sr. A 1957 graduate of Newton Conover High School and a 1961 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Jim continued his education and earned his medical degree in 1964 from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. After completing his residency in otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery in 1969 from Indiana University, Jim served 3 years in The United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1979. Jim came to Salisbury in 1970 where he practiced medicine at Rowan Regional Medical Center until his retirement is 1991. Jim loved his patients. His kindness touched many lives as he always gave generously of himself while helping all who crossed his path. Jim had a deep love for his family and especially enjoyed sharing his love of nature, farming, reading and music with his children. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cabarrus County for their support, particularly Sharon and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church – Choir Music Fund, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC or donor's choice. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Church, Salisbury, on February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation following in Peeler Hall at St. John's.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 9, 2020