1/2
James Walter Vaughn
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Walter Vaughn, 89, of Kannapolis passed away on August 17, 2020 at his home. He was born September 23, 1930 in Comer, GA., a son of the late Floyd and Elsie Collins Vaughn. James retired from Concord Telephone Company after 37 years as a warehouseman. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War serving in Germany for 3 years. James was an avid Nascar fan and Kannapolis Intimidators fan. He also loved traveling with his wife, Louise through the years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Service: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park (Cherry Section) officiated by Rev. Jerome M. Cloninger. His family will receive friends prior from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. at Whitley's Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his brother, A.T. Vaughn. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Morrow Vaughn, his sister, Loretta McDowell of Hickory and a # of nieces and nephews. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church % of Family Life Center, 3020 Grace Lutheran Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park (Cherry Section)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved