James Walter Vaughn, 89, of Kannapolis passed away on August 17, 2020 at his home. He was born September 23, 1930 in Comer, GA., a son of the late Floyd and Elsie Collins Vaughn. James retired from Concord Telephone Company after 37 years as a warehouseman. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War serving in Germany for 3 years. James was an avid Nascar fan and Kannapolis Intimidators fan. He also loved traveling with his wife, Louise through the years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Service: A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park (Cherry Section) officiated by Rev. Jerome M. Cloninger. His family will receive friends prior from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. at Whitley's Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his brother, A.T. Vaughn. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Morrow Vaughn, his sister, Loretta McDowell of Hickory and a # of nieces and nephews. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church % of Family Life Center, 3020 Grace Lutheran Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com