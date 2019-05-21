Mr. James William Wilhelm, Jr., age 98 of Salisbury passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Atrium Health-Kannapolis ED. Mr. Wilhelm was born November 14, 1920 to the late James William Wilhelm, Sr. and Katie Bell Smith Wilhelm. His wife of 69 years, Mary Ruth Wilhelm in 2015, along with his brother, Robert (Bob) Carl Wilhelm and his sister, Frances Wilhelm Weant, also preceded him in death. Mr. Wilhelm was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church where he faithfully served in many capacities over the years. Mr. Wilhelm proudly served his country in World War II from 1942 – 1946 as a Sargent in the United States Army in the 697 th Quartermaster Salvage Company. After his service, he attended and graduated from Catawba College with a BS degree in Business and began his career in Education. He taught in several areas throughout North Carolina during his teaching career. He then spent the remainder of his working years with the State of North Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation group where he retired. He was a charter member of the Locke Fire Department, where for many years he served as the fire commissioner. He also served as commissioner for the Central NC Council Boy Scouts Commission. Mr. Wilhelm took special interest in mentoring children always asking what their plans were after schooling and encouraging them to pursue their education. In earlier years, he was an avid oil painter and loved woodworking with his father, building cedar chests and walnut furniture together. In later years, he was known for the lampposts installed on Bank Street in Salisbury as being some of his amazing woodworking. He had a great love for the outdoors, loved gardening and had a special love for animals, especially his three cats, Ms. Kitty, Smokey and Ms. Blue. But most of all, he had a tremendous love for his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James (Jimmy) William Wilhelm, III (Melissa) of Salisbury and his daughter, Marcia Karen Wilhelm, of Greensboro. He also leaves behind his sister, Mary Katherine Wilhelm Plexico (T.C. Plexico) and sister in- law, Shirley Wilhelm along with his grandchild, Blake Norway. Visitation for Mr. Wilhelm will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1:30 – 2:45pm in the Sanctuary of Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm at the Church officiated by Rev. Phil Thorsen. Burial with full Military Rites will be at 4:00pm in the Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Mr. Wilhelm are requested to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Central NC Council of Boy Scouts, 32252 Hwy 24-27, PO Box 250, Albemarle, NC 28001. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Wilhelm.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2019