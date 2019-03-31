Obituary

James Wilson Price, an extraordinary teacher, friend and mentor, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury, after a long illness. He was 71 years old.

Jim was born in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 1947, the son of Darrell Manning Price and Anna Maldari Price. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Paul Manning Price.

Born into a U.S. Diplomatic Service family, Jim was a citizen of the world. He grew up in countries from Lebanon to Turkey, to South Vietnam to Cambodia to Thailand. The family then moved to Salisbury, and Jim graduated from Guilford College, Greensboro, with a bachelor's degree in political science.

For the majority of his career, he taught and administered programs in English as a Second Language in various countries in the Middle East, most recently in Oman. He returned to North Carolina in 2008 and became the ESL coordinator for Rowan Cabarrus Community College (North Campus).

Jim is remembered by all as joyful, loving and generous, believing wholeheartedly in service to others.

Whether he was living on a houseboat in Paris, or traveling down the River Nile in Africa, or driving along the countryside of his maternal home, Italy, Jim embraced the world and all it offered. He also loved his paternal North Carolina roots, making many close, wonderful friends in Salisbury and keeping in touch with family in Williamston (Martin County).

Jim is survived by a very special little boy, Johnathon Hebb of Salisbury, whom he loved with all his heart; his sister, Valerie Anne Price of Carrboro; loving friends, Isabel Rodriguez, Ruth Chaparro Kennerly, Yvette Chaparro, Jenny Nieves and their families, all of Salisbury; Mathew Tapley of Salisbury; and cousins, aunts, and uncles in North Carolina, Massachusetts, California and Italy.

Visitation & Service: There will be a visitation at Summersett Funeral Home in Salisbury on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Graveside rites and burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Following the burial, there will be a memorial service and reception at Rowan Christian Assembly, 923 N. Salisbury GQ Ave., Salisbury.

Memorials: Flowers may be sent to Summersett Funeral Home, 1315 West Innes St., Salisbury; or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Price family at this time.

