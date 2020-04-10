Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James “Ted” Woods, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Charlotte to the late William Hassel Woods and Sarah Edith Woods. He was a graduate of Olympic High School in Charlotte and remained in contact with many of his classmates through Facebook. Ted was a kind, generous soul whose passing has left a void in many people's lives. He was a gifted master craftsman who took as much pride in his work as he did in his family. Ted loved a good joke and the cornier, the better! Ted is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Clifton; sister, Linda Dalton and her husband, Bobby. Arrangements: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Woods family. Online condolences may be made at

