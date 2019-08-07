Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 (704)-857-2494 Visitation 1:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jamie Bryant Dean Sr., age 47, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was born Nov. 30, 1971 in Cabarrus County to the late James Crawford Dean and Sadie Mae Morton Dean. Jamie was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. He worked for many years as a stocker for Food Lion prior to his declining health. Jamie loved the outdoors and going fishing. He enjoyed playing video games, collecting movie trivia collectibles, especially Star Wars memorabilia. He loved listening to gospel music with “Amazing Grace” being his favorite song. Most of all, Jamie loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his dogs, Blackie and Marshall and his pet sugar glider, Goliath. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jamie Bryant Dean Jr. and Bobby Brian Dean; brothers, Elvis Presley Dean and Dwayne Eddie Dean (Rebecca) and his sisters, Charlene Dean Broome (Dennis) and Teresa Ann Dean. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services for Jamie will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, officiated by Pastor Terry Cruse of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service at Landis Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials in memory of Jamie may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 274 Honeycutt Dr. SE, Concord, NC 28025. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Dean. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mr. Jamie Bryant Dean Sr., age 47, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was born Nov. 30, 1971 in Cabarrus County to the late James Crawford Dean and Sadie Mae Morton Dean. Jamie was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. He worked for many years as a stocker for Food Lion prior to his declining health. Jamie loved the outdoors and going fishing. He enjoyed playing video games, collecting movie trivia collectibles, especially Star Wars memorabilia. He loved listening to gospel music with “Amazing Grace” being his favorite song. Most of all, Jamie loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his dogs, Blackie and Marshall and his pet sugar glider, Goliath. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jamie Bryant Dean Jr. and Bobby Brian Dean; brothers, Elvis Presley Dean and Dwayne Eddie Dean (Rebecca) and his sisters, Charlene Dean Broome (Dennis) and Teresa Ann Dean. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services for Jamie will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, officiated by Pastor Terry Cruse of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service at Landis Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials in memory of Jamie may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 274 Honeycutt Dr. SE, Concord, NC 28025. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Dean. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close