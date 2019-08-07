Mr. Jamie Bryant Dean Sr., age 47, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jamie was born Nov. 30, 1971 in Cabarrus County to the late James Crawford Dean and Sadie Mae Morton Dean. Jamie was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. He worked for many years as a stocker for Food Lion prior to his declining health. Jamie loved the outdoors and going fishing. He enjoyed playing video games, collecting movie trivia collectibles, especially Star Wars memorabilia. He loved listening to gospel music with “Amazing Grace” being his favorite song. Most of all, Jamie loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his dogs, Blackie and Marshall and his pet sugar glider, Goliath. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jamie Bryant Dean Jr. and Bobby Brian Dean; brothers, Elvis Presley Dean and Dwayne Eddie Dean (Rebecca) and his sisters, Charlene Dean Broome (Dennis) and Teresa Ann Dean. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral services for Jamie will be on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis, officiated by Pastor Terry Cruse of Heritage Baptist Church in Concord. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service at Landis Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials in memory of Jamie may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 274 Honeycutt Dr. SE, Concord, NC 28025. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Dean. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 7, 2019