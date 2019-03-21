Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Janie Kimmer Beck. View Sign

Jane “Janie” Kimmer Beck, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born June 9, 1940, in Rowan County, to the late Roy and Gladys Montieth Kimmer. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School in 1958 and also from Salisbury Beauty College. After traveling with her military family, Jane returned to Salisbury where she worked and retired from Belk Department Stores. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. Jane dedicated much of her retirement as a caregiver for her mother, her beloved brother Frankie and others. She enjoyed spending family time with her children and grandchildren. She was well-known for her delicious pound cakes. Jane is survived by her brother, Roy “Frankie” Kimmer; her children, Debbie Ciscel, Susan Thomas and husband Chris Thomas, Jeff Beck and girlfriend Candice Benson and Kim Medlin and husband Doug Medlin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn (Kelli) Thomas, Jason (Tresa) Ciscel, Scott (Courtney) Thomas, Heather (Nick) Tamburo, Spencer (Amanda) Thomas, Justin Beck, Jessica Beck, Saharrah Thomas, Kaylee Medlin, Joe Beck and Saybrin Thomas; and great-grandchildren Beto Rosas and Lucas Tamburo. She will also be remembered by her lifelong friend, Tam Honeycutt. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives for visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10-11 a.m. at Canaan Baptist Church, 630 Barringer St., Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, also at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Graham officiating. Burial will take place at Rowan Memorial Park, following the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Rowan Vocational Opportunities, 2728 Old Concord Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 in honor of her brother's years of employment prior to his retirement. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at

