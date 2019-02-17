Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane JJ Summers Moye Ruhlman. View Sign

Jane “JJ” Summers (Moye) Ruhlman, 60, with grace and strength stepped into eternity after a lengthy illness on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Jane was born on Oct. 4, 1958, in Salisbury, to William and Vae Reavis Summers. Spending a joyful youth growing up in Salisbury, she moved to Winston-Salem where she completed college and ultimately served for many years at Baptist Hospital, Bowman Grey School of Medicine. After becoming ill Jane and her husband, Robert Ruhlman, returned to Salisbury. Throughout her youth Jane was active at Stallings Baptist Church. In Winston-Salem she found a place of service at Olivet Moravian Church where she taught Sunday school and was loved as a youth leader. She and husband Robert deepened their love for each other while spending many peaceful hours absorbing the beauty and origins of their Moravian faith at Old Salem. Her balance of beauty, generosity, spontaneity and love of fun made her a remarkable wife. As a mother she boundlessly loved her children, and she delighted in her role as a youthful grandmother, and found endless love in her brother. As a daughter, she was faithful and loving, with continual stories of fun around the Summers kitchen table. Jane was an exceptional woman who maintained a stellar career, raised a wonderful family and embraced her life with friends and family with reckless abandon. She is an irreplaceable member of her family, workplace and community. Though her life was shortened, her energy, her caring and generous spirit, and her bravery are a touchstone for all. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vae Summers; mother-in-law, Betty Ruhlman; and brother-in-law, Steve Chandler. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ruhlman; daughters, Savannah Shoaf (Michael) of Winston Salem and Sarah Moye (Chris Fitts) of Kernersville; step-sons, Seth Ruhlman (Tiffany) of Durham and Grant Ruhlman (Amber) of Durham; her brother, Jim Summers (wife Joan) of Woodleaf; her beloved grandchildren, Kalee, Vera, Mason and Ellis; and her sister-in-law, Rebecca Ruhlman Chandler of Banner Elk, as well as a host of loving cousins and their families. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Memoirals: Memorials may be sent to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 (336) 924-8063 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ruhlman family. Online condolences may be made at

Jane “JJ” Summers (Moye) Ruhlman, 60, with grace and strength stepped into eternity after a lengthy illness on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Jane was born on Oct. 4, 1958, in Salisbury, to William and Vae Reavis Summers. Spending a joyful youth growing up in Salisbury, she moved to Winston-Salem where she completed college and ultimately served for many years at Baptist Hospital, Bowman Grey School of Medicine. After becoming ill Jane and her husband, Robert Ruhlman, returned to Salisbury. Throughout her youth Jane was active at Stallings Baptist Church. In Winston-Salem she found a place of service at Olivet Moravian Church where she taught Sunday school and was loved as a youth leader. She and husband Robert deepened their love for each other while spending many peaceful hours absorbing the beauty and origins of their Moravian faith at Old Salem. Her balance of beauty, generosity, spontaneity and love of fun made her a remarkable wife. As a mother she boundlessly loved her children, and she delighted in her role as a youthful grandmother, and found endless love in her brother. As a daughter, she was faithful and loving, with continual stories of fun around the Summers kitchen table. Jane was an exceptional woman who maintained a stellar career, raised a wonderful family and embraced her life with friends and family with reckless abandon. She is an irreplaceable member of her family, workplace and community. Though her life was shortened, her energy, her caring and generous spirit, and her bravery are a touchstone for all. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vae Summers; mother-in-law, Betty Ruhlman; and brother-in-law, Steve Chandler. She is survived by her husband, Robert Ruhlman; daughters, Savannah Shoaf (Michael) of Winston Salem and Sarah Moye (Chris Fitts) of Kernersville; step-sons, Seth Ruhlman (Tiffany) of Durham and Grant Ruhlman (Amber) of Durham; her brother, Jim Summers (wife Joan) of Woodleaf; her beloved grandchildren, Kalee, Vera, Mason and Ellis; and her sister-in-law, Rebecca Ruhlman Chandler of Banner Elk, as well as a host of loving cousins and their families. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Memoirals: Memorials may be sent to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 (336) 924-8063 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Ruhlman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close