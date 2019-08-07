Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Adams McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Kimball Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church Commons Funeral 3:00 PM Kimball Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church Commons Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Adams McDaniel, 88, of Kannapolis, NC, died August 4, 2019 in Concord, NC. She was born March 18, 1931, in Rowan County, NC, the daughter of Raymond C. and Lottie C. Adams. She graduated as class valedictorian from Woodleaf High School in 1949. She was also a graduate of UNC - Charlotte with a BA in History, a Masters of Education, and a Masters of Public School Administration. She retired as assistant principal of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, following a career of teaching high school history. Mrs. McDaniel was a member of Kimball Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kannapolis. She served on the church council, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and in the chancel choir. She served as a Sunday School teacher and initiated organization of the churchs pre-school and literacy tutoring programs. She served the community of Kannapolis as a member of the Christian Cooperative Ministry Board of Trustees, Cabarrus County Literacy Council, Kannapolis Bible Teaching Association, the Empty Stocking Fund Committee, Kannapolis Historical Association, and was a member of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel of Kannapolis. Other than her parents, Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, A.L. McDaniel, Jr., who she married in 1949. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Laurence Dan Adams and Carmon R. Adams, and one sister, Anice Cargo. Survivors include her daughters, Mrs. Terry Fisher (Michael), the Rev. Susan M. Bame, Mrs. Leigh Glass (John); seven grandchildren, Michael Fisher, Jr., Adam Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, Christopher Bame, Laura Bame Messenger, Katherine Glass, and Anna Glass; and five great-grandchildren, Jacob Fisher, Corbin Fisher, Tristen Williams, Shelbi Williams, Lily Fisher, Charlotte Fisher and Emma Messenger. Also surviving are sisters Christine A. Anderson of Cocoa Beach, Florida; Ann A. Arey of Troutman; and Peggy A. Wilhelm of Concord. The family will receive friends in the Kimball Memorial Evangelical Lutheran Church Commons on Friday, August 9, from 1:00 - 2:30 PM followed by the funeral at 3:00 PM. The Rev. John Futterer will officiate. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Concord. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at

