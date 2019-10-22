Mrs. Janet Marie Rymer Calloway, age 78 of China Grove, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Janet was born June 8, 1941 in Rowan County to the late John Clifford Rymer and Elsie Deal Rymer and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elise Marie Linder. She was of Methodist faith and was educated in Rowan County Schools. Janet spent her career as a seamstress. She was an excellent seamstress making not only clothing for her grandchildren, but formal wear including all their prom dresses. She loved doing alterations for others and was truly gifted at what she did. She spent the latter years doing alterations for The Thread Shed in Salisbury. She loved sewing and was very gifted, and spent her spare time doing crafts for her family and others. Janet loved to travel. She loved the mountains and would travel to the beach just to get ice cream. She loved home grown garden vegetables, especially those grown by her daughter and son in-law so much they had to personally deliver them to you. Most of all, she loved her family and spending her time with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Clifford Eugene Calloway (Teresa) of Salisbury, Debra Darlene Toppings (Harold) of China Grove and Lee Max Calloway (Taleda) of the home. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren and fourteen great- grandchildren along with her sister, Maggie Musselwhite (Harvey) of Salisbury. The family will announce a memorial service for Janet. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Calloway.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2019