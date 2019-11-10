Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Davis. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Memorial service 4:30 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janet R. Davis, 73, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully from a short bout with cancer on Nov. 5, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. Ridenhour and Francis E. Ridenhour; and a son-in-law, Jeffery Arnold. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Davis; her daughter, Dianna “Dee” Arnold; grandsons, Robert Jolly (Tara) and Davis Jolly; sister, Beth Davis (Ed); brother, Jim Ridenhour (Carol); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Janet delighted in all of her family but found her greatest joy in her grandsons. She enjoyed her flowers and working in her yard. Janet also had a true passion for Bingo both playing and working, she also relished a monthly visit to Harrah's in Cherokee. She loved her faithful Beagle Shiloh who she will be joining in Heaven. Janet lived life to the fullest, especially as the “Alpha”. She will be missed by all of those touched by her larger than life personality. Arrangements: A Memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, 494 E. Plaza Drive (Hwy 150), Mooresville, NC. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Davis family. Condolences may be made to the family at

