Janet Leigh Barnes, better known as Nannie Bean, age 50 of China Grove,went to Heaven on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus after a sudden onset of a rare terminal illness. Born in Mecklenburg County on May 20, 1970 to Jane Corriher Barnes and Gary Lee Barnes, Janet was the granddaughter of the late Frank and Addie Mae Corriher and Ralph and Hazel Barnes. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Landis. A 1988 graduate of South Rowan High School, Janet later attended UNC Asheville and Belmont University where she studied the music business and recording industry. In 1989, Janet was crowned Miss Cabarrus County and went on to the Miss North Carolina pageant, placing fourth runner-up and overall talent winner. She also won first place in the Discovery National Talent Search in New Orleans in 1989. Janet had a distinguished music career in Nashville, TN working for Capital Records, MCA Music Publishing and Zomba Music Publishing from 1990 - 2003. Janet currently was the Modeling and Acting Director at John Casablanca's in Charlotte, NC. She was a singer/songwriter, performer, pianist and guitarist, and gave her first performance on the stage singing “Rocky Top” at Landis Heritage Day at age 15 in 1985. She sang solo engagements and in bands throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi. Janet could captivate an audience with her impressive performance style, transitioning from one genre of music to another; she had an over the top stage performing ability. One of the highlights of her performing career was singing on an Alaskan Cruise Line and at multiple conventions of the NC Meat Processors Association. Janet had a lifelong love for animals and had many fur babies. She grew up riding horses and was a thoroughbred racehorse enthusiast and owner. Janet attended the Kentucky Derby in 2018 and got to witness Justify winning the Triple Crown at Belmont Park in New York. She was an avid traveler, with her most recent adventures being a dude ranch in Montana, riding a horse in Mexico, and swimming with dolphins in the Caribbean. Janet also enjoyed photography and painting. Those left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sister, Amy Barnes Wise and husband, Scott, along with her nephew and niece that were the apple of her eye whom she loved dearly, Jordan and Addie Wise. Janet is also survived by 14 cousins and 12 great-cousins that she treated as her very own; Janet instilled a love of music and animals in all of them. Janet loved to take evening golf cart cruises on the Frank Corriher farm with her animals by her side to visit the family, horse barn and cows. Service: In light of COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be a private Celebration of Life Service on the Frank Corriher Farm officiated by Reverend David P. Franks and Pastor Trent Patterson. The family has requested you kindly remember Janet with memorials in her honor to New Vocations (a racehorse retirement community) at www.newvocations.org
or 719 Dolan Lane Lexington, KY 40511, 859-252-9574. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Barnes.