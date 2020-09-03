1/1
Janette Neely Hawkins
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Janette Neely Hawkins, age 94 was born to the late Mr. Thomas Leroy Neely, and Mrs. Laura Hudson Neely on July 27, 1926 in Rowan County. She received her wings on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Hawkins was educated in Rowan County schools, and graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School in Landis. She was a retiree of Rowan Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Hawkins was a member of the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until her health declined. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Ernest J. Jones, and Carl H. Hawkins, Jr., five sons, William, Robert, Ernest Steven, David, and Richard Jones., three brothers; Timothy, James E., and George L, Neely, three sisters; Lanell Neely, Alice Foxworth, and Annie Pryor. Mrs. Hawkins leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Larry L. Jones of Newark, DE, Eric L. Jones of Perth Amboy, NJ, four brothers; Sidney Neely of Fayetteville, Thomas L. Neely, Jr., of NY, William Ramond Neely, Bronx, NY, and Jerry (Trudy) Neely of Salisbury; sister's, Phyllis Thomside, and, Bessie Ellis, both of Salisbury. A devoted grandson and caretaker, Gavin Rogers, of the home; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, two sister in-laws, Mildred Neely, and Mary E. Neely, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Service: Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Hawkinstown Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Rev. Marcus L. Fairley, Pastor- Officiating and Rev. Arthur Heggins, Eulogist. Public Viewing: Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 3-5 p.m., at Hairston Funeral Home. Interment: Interment will be held on, Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Hawkins and extended families. Online condolences may be made at hairstonfh.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
SEP
6
Service
01:00 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
7
Interment
01:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
