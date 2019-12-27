Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette Rendleman. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

A little after 2 a.m., Christmas morning 2019, Janette Franks Rendleman entered Heaven to celebrate with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on His birthday. Janette was welcomed into Heaven by her son, Mike Henrickson; her mother, Dollie; her dad, JT Franks; and her four brothers, JT. Jr, Melvin, David and Edward. A wonderful Christmas reunion. She's finally out of the confines of her hospital bed and dancing again. Janette is survived by her husband, Paul Rendleman of Salisbury; daughter, Talitha Henrickson Mills (Brad Campbell), of Burlington; daughter-in-law, Cindy Henrickson; brother, Jerry Franks; and sister-in-law, Linda Franks. Janette is also survived by five grandchildren, Sonya, Nissa, Tristan (Logan), Autum (Jordan), Talya (Marcus); 14 great-grandchildren, Carson, Megan, Harlee, Dylan, Karys, Hagan, Peightyn, Paizleigh, Kingstan, Jerryn, Koen, Bexlee, Langstan and Kellen; and one great-great-grandchild, Colby; and other nieces and nephews. Janette was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She graduated from China Grove High School and Salisbury Business College. Janette was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Salisbury Business and Professional Women's Club. Janette worked many jobs during her lifetime. Janette started out working for Riley Clay Insurance Company, she was Office Managers for JH Cook & Sons, Tri County Mental Health and Sta Clean Diffuser Company. She later went into sales with Sta Clean Diffuser Company selling air pollution equipment. Janette then worked for Albarrie Environmental out of Lewiston Maine. She then started her on company selling air pollution equipment to major manufacturing plants all over the US. One of her prized customers was the US Navy selling them air filtration equipment for nuclear submarines. Janette was also part owner of Circle Drive Mobile Home Village. Janette also had done some product modeling and her picture appeared in trade magazines all over the world. Janette loved her family time, especially shopping with her daughter Talitha and playing cards with her son Mike and his family. Janette also loved dancing, scrapbooking, playing card games and traveling. She had been on 30 cruises. A hard battle with tonsil cancer in 2005 stopped her from cruising so she decided that this Country had plenty to see so she and her husband Paul loaded up her medical equipment and took off in their motor home to see the US. They crossed the country 3 times, visited most of the National Parks, traveled Alaska, Canada, Maine and nested for six winters at Riverbend Motor Coach Resort in Labelle, Fla. In their travels they also attended Gospel music concerts whenever possible. Complications from the tonsil cancer manifested in 2015 and she became bedridden and her husband Paul became her full-time caregiver. The family would particularly like to thank Dr. Myron Goodman, his wife Mary, his staff Ashley and Dianna for their loving and dedicated care. Visiation and Service: Visitation and Service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 2121 Mooresville Rd. with the Rev. Anthony Wike officiating. Visitation is from noon until 1a:15 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Gospel Light Baptist Church, PO Box 1867, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly funeral home is serving the Rendleman family, online condolences can be made at

