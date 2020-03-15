Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Evans. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Janice Elaine Small Evans, 80, of Hwy 52 Gold Hill, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. She was a lifelong member of Gold Hill Wesleyan Church. Janice was born on August 20, 1939 in Gold Hill to the late Spurgeon and Elsie Small. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Earl Evans and sister, Anita Windham. She graduated from Pfeiffer College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a teacher in the Rowan-Salisbury School System for 30 years where she touched the lives of many students. Married on May 5, 1962, Janice and Jackie made their home in Gold Hill and were married for 53 years. Janice is survived by her daughter, Carmen Evans Shelton (John) of Denton, sons, Kevin Earl Evans (Beth) of Gold Hill and Aaron Lynn Evans (Michelle)of Richfield; six grandchildren, Natalie Hicks (Matthew), Linley Coggins (Brandon), Luke Evans, Katelyn Bruff (Levi), Ashlyn Evans, and Chase Evans; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Hicks; sister, Brenda Brewer of Moncks Corner, SC and brother, Larry Small of Gold Hill and several nieces and nephews. Janice was a woman of noble character. She was a loving blessing to her husband, her children and grandchildren and always made holidays and birthdays special. She loved to cook for her family and for anyone who came to her home. Putting herself through college while working two jobs, she worked diligently as a full-time teacher and was a Sunday School teacher most of her adult years. She was a CYC leader, Bible school director, children's craft leader and song leader for many years. She always helped the needy, and with the financial help of her Sunday School class, provided Christmas gifts for hundreds of Morgan Elementary School students for many years. She was wise and unselfish, never wanting credit for the things she did. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 3:00pm at Gold Hill Wesleyan Church with Rev. Mark Lowman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:45-2:45 pm . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gold Hill Wesleyan Church, PO Box 286 Gold Hill, NC 28071, Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, NC 28081, and South Davidson Family Resource Center, PO Box 1197, Denton, NC 27239. Powles-Staton Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to

