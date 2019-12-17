Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Hatley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Tate McCombs Hatley, 74, of Faith passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center in Concord. Jan was born March 9, 1945 in Salisbury, the daughter of the late Allen McCombs and Iris Peeler McCombs. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her son, “Shannon Darrell Hatley” on Dec. 26, 1985; and brothers, Bryant McCombs, Howard McCombs, Lesly McCombs, and Norris McCombs. Janice is survived by her husband, Ron Hatley; her daughter, Kerry Lynn Barger and husband Garrett; three grandchildren, Tate S. Barger, Keegan A. Barger, and Ridge L. Barger all of Faith. She is also survived by her sisters, Belinda Stone and Diane Bowers and husband and her brother John McCombs and wife, all of Faith. In addition, sisters-in-law, Aliene McCombs and Patricia McCombs, all of Faith. She was a 1964 graduate of East Rowan High School. Her love of music was a gift from her mother which she used all through her life as she would sing to the joy for her church and her family. Her pride and joy was her family and friends with her eyes always following Christ. The family wishes to give thanks to the wonderful friend and caretaker of Jan during the last seven years of her life as post polio required the assistance of Ms. Evelayn Adams of Granite Quarry. Services: The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith conducted by Pastor Richard Myers. Visitation: The family will receive friends this same day between 1 and 2:45 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery Memorials: Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hatley family. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 17, 2019

