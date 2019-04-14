Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marlene Cress. View Sign

Mrs. Janice Marlene Cress, age 70 of Concord, passed away at her home on Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Cress was born December 20, 1948 in Rowan County to the late Morris Jackson Alexander and Ethel Davis Alexander. Her son, Mike Cress, Jr., also preceded her in death. She worked for many years as a spinner in the Linn Corriher Mill. Janice enjoyed knitting, working crossword puzzles and received great pleasure from spending time with her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifty years, Mike Cress and her daughter, Sunny Dalton both of the home. Mrs. Cress also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends. Visitation for Mrs. Cress will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:30-2:30PM at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside Service will follow the visitation at 3:00PM at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Rev. Keith Flack. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dignitymemorial.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Cress. Funeral Home Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

