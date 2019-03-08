Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Poteat. View Sign

Janice Ruth Beaver Poteat, 75, of Mt. Ulla, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Serenity House in Mooresville. Born in Iredell County on February 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Louis Beaver and Ruth Cornelius Beaver. Janice worked as a church secretary and retired from Cleveland First Baptist Church after more than 20 years of faithful service. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and working puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Janice was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she served on the Social Ministry and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Baxter Poteat, whom she married on June 17, 1962. They shared 42 years of marriage together before he passed away on October 23, 2004, Also, one brother, John Frank Beaver; one sister, Linda Faye Beaver and one granddaughter, Stephanie Poteat have preceded her. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffrey (Julie) Poteat; daughters, Angie (Ben) Knox and Rhonda McDaniel (Mike); five grandchildren, Tyler Poteat, Caleb Knox, Chris (Kristin) McDaniel, Matt McDaniel and Megan (Chris) Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Caroline and Emmitt. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM in the church sanctuary with Pastor Scott Swix and Rev. Glen Dancy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris, Matt, Caleb, Tyler, and nephews, Tim Beaver and Todd Beaver. Memorial donations are requested to be sent to Serenity House 110 Centre Church Road Mooresville, NC 28117. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Carolyn Trexler for being a wonderful part of their family and being there for Janice in more ways than just being her cousin; and also to the staff and volunteers of Serenity House for the exceptional care and love shown to Janice and their family. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Janice Ruth Beaver Poteat, 75, of Mt. Ulla, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Serenity House in Mooresville. Born in Iredell County on February 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Louis Beaver and Ruth Cornelius Beaver. Janice worked as a church secretary and retired from Cleveland First Baptist Church after more than 20 years of faithful service. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and working puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Janice was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she served on the Social Ministry and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Baxter Poteat, whom she married on June 17, 1962. They shared 42 years of marriage together before he passed away on October 23, 2004, Also, one brother, John Frank Beaver; one sister, Linda Faye Beaver and one granddaughter, Stephanie Poteat have preceded her. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffrey (Julie) Poteat; daughters, Angie (Ben) Knox and Rhonda McDaniel (Mike); five grandchildren, Tyler Poteat, Caleb Knox, Chris (Kristin) McDaniel, Matt McDaniel and Megan (Chris) Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Caroline and Emmitt. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM in the church sanctuary with Pastor Scott Swix and Rev. Glen Dancy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Chris, Matt, Caleb, Tyler, and nephews, Tim Beaver and Todd Beaver. Memorial donations are requested to be sent to Serenity House 110 Centre Church Road Mooresville, NC 28117. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Carolyn Trexler for being a wonderful part of their family and being there for Janice in more ways than just being her cousin; and also to the staff and volunteers of Serenity House for the exceptional care and love shown to Janice and their family. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Poteat family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close