Janice “Raye” Cowart McDaniel, age 64, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Raye was born Jan. 28, 1955 in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late Nora Elizabeth Hammett Cowart and William Roger Cowart. She received a Registered Nurse degree from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She enjoyed painting figurines, reading religious books, visiting with her sisters and family and going to church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jacob Wayne McDaniel whom she married in March 1973; children, Brian McDaniel of Salisbury, Alex McDaniel of Salisbury, Ashley McDaniel Runion (Tim) of Seneca, S.C., Kalen McDaniel of Cleveland and Lauren McDaniel of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Vickie Ritchie of Concord, Claire Carey (Bob) of New Jersey, Susan Burwell (Keith) of Toledo, Ohio and Nell Hight (Randy) of Charlotte; and six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Justin, Autumn, Jacob, Owen and Sydney. A private service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the McDaniel family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 6, 2019