Janie Barnes Wise died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1923, in Rowan County to the late Henry Eugene Barnes and Geneva Blalock Barnes. She graduated from Woodleaf High School and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College for two years. When the United States entered World War II, she went to Washington, DC to be a clerk-typist at the War Department. When her high school sweetheart returned after the war, they were married and had one daughter. Janie worked at Mt. Ulla Elementary School as a teacher assistant for almost 20 years. Janie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her advice was,";Make young friends" She visited and communicated with countless friends of all ages throughout her life and loved to entertain family and friends in her home. Her best friend was Jesus, and she served Him faithfully and with joy. She loved everyone just like her Savior loves everyone. Living independently and driving until shortly after her 96th birthday, she taught us all how";to grow old gracefully" Her wisdom, strength and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. A member of Enon Baptist Church, Janie served faithfully as a teacher, leader and mentor as long as she was able. She was a member of the Faith Bible Sunday School Class and the Mary Dryer Missionary Circle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clarence G. Wise, her brothers, Dr. H.E. Barnes, Jr. and Raymond D. Barnes, her sisters, Kathryn B. Yarbro, Elizabeth B. Overcash, and Rosa Mae B. Myers, her grandson V. Christopher Pinkston, grandson-in-law, Charles";Bill"; Marcum, nephew, J.R. Overcash, Jr. and niece, Ellen Overcash. Janie is survived by her daughter, Betty W. Pinkston and son-in-law, Gary B. Pinkston, special son, Rev. Dr. Larry Bost, granddaughter, Ashley Pinkston Marcum and granddaughter-in-law, Sabrina G. Pinkston of Mooresville, great-grandchildren Cecile and Gabrielle Marcum and Salvatore and Elena Pinkston, nieces, Sylvia O. Timmons of Lancaster, SC and Geneva M. Allen of Salisbury, nephew Gene Myers of Woodleaf. Due to coronavirus precautions, a private family burial will be conducted at Enon Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Kincaid officiating. The family expresses sincere thanks to Novant Hospice for their excellent care during Janie's final months, especially to nurse, Karen Lockhart and CNA, Kelly Wood. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Garden Valley, TX 75771-1930,

