Janie Elaine Owen Hurst died on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at age 64. Janie's love of life, her laugh, her smile, and the joy that she brought to others' lives will be missed by many. She was a truly kind person, and she never missed an opportunity to celebrate special occasions with family and friends. Service: A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Cauble Creek Vineyard in Salisbury. The family invites you to drop by between 2-5 p.m. to celebrate Janie and share memories of the beautiful life that she led. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 12 to May 16, 2019