Janie Lee Stoner, 49, of Richfield, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Citadel of Salisbury. She was born January 15, 1971 in Salisbury, NC to Thomas Stoner and the late Katie Parker Stoner. Janie graduated from East Rowan High School and attended Pfeiffer University. Janie was raised in church at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and was a member of Old Country Baptist Church of Salisbury. In addition to her mother, Janie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Freda Stoner; and maternal grandparents, C. Guy and Alice Parker. Janie is survived by her sister, Angie Tart and husband Anthony of Dunn, NC; nephews, Marcus and Joel Tart; uncles and aunts, Robert and Tina Stoner, Ronnie Parker, Mae Parker, Robert and Connie Poole, and Sam and Betty Allen; she is also survived by many cousins. Janie is also survived by her special little dog, Minnie. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury NC 28144. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Stoner family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.