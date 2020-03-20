Janie Sue Ingram Martin, 76, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. She was born November 5, 1943 in High Point, NC to the late Moses"Pete"; and Edith Samuels Ingram. Janie was a 1965 graduate Trinity High School, and a 1973 graduate of UNC Charlotte. Janie worked as a Computer Programmer Supervisor for GlaxoSmithKline. Janie enjoyed painting in water colors and oils, she was an avid reader, and a great cook. Janie was an avid history buff, specifically English Royal history. She enjoyed spending time at Oak Island and spending time with her CLS friends. Janie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by her son, Jan Gray Hinshaw, Jr. "Peter" and sister, Judy Sullivan. Janie is survived by her first husband, Jan Gray Hinshaw; and by her current devoted husband of 55 years, Stephen Sumner Martin, whom she married December 22, 1965; daughters, Marla Ann Hinshaw Harwell and husband Troy of Kannapolis, Leah Kathleen Martin and Kellie Evans of Rockhill, SC; grandsons, Stephen Roy Oxendine, Troy Lee Harwell, II, and Johnathan Dow Hinshaw; granddaughters, Samantha Nelson, and Olivia Nelson; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Melissa Alford and husband Bill of Oak Island; and nieces, Margaret Brannon, Katie Alford. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements will be published as soon as they are known. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or to Tucker Hospice House. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Martin family. Online condolences may made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020