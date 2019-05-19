Janis G. Hine, 87, of Lancaster, Pa. passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born in Gloversville, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late George and Genevieve (Hillabrandt) Garlock. She was the wife of Louis J. Hine with whom she shared over 54 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Kim Sparger wife of Phillip of Spencer, Paul Hine of Baltimore, Md., Mary Ellen Castrop, wife of Tom, of St. Charles, Mo., and Eric Hine, husband of Amy, of Lancaster, Pa. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David Hine; one brother; and one sister. In keeping with Janis's wishes there will be no formal services. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janis's memory may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or to Sacandaga Bible Conference, 191 Lakeview Rd, Broadalbin, NY 12025. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019